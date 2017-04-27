ISLAMABAD - The Dawn leaks inquiry report was received by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, PM’s spokesman Musaddik Malik confirmed to media.

While refusing to share the details of the report, the PM’s spokesman said that the prime minister was examining the report and would act on its recommendations after going through it.

The report was sent to the prime minister from the Ministry of Interior, which was based on recommendations unanimously approved by all the members of the committee headed by Justice (retired) Amir Raza Khan.

The statement issued by the Interior Ministry stated that the committee took six and a half months to accomplish the task. The committee initially constituted a sub-committee which was headed by the establishment secretary.

The sub-committee met 16 times for examination of witnesses and scrutiny of all the record.

The main committee was headed by Justice (retired) Amir Raza Khan and included Tahir Shahbaz, secretary Establishment, Najam Saeed, Ombudsman Punjab, Usman Anwar, Director FIA Lahore and a representative each from the Military Intelligence, Inter-Services Intelligence and the Intelligence Bureau.

Responding to a question, Malik said that the decision on making the report public would be made soon as right now the prime minister was examining it and then he would seek input from his legal team on the modus operandi of its implementation.

Sources in the government confirmed that the recommendations of the committee would be put in place after the approval of the prime minister.





Our Staff Reporter/Abrar Saeed