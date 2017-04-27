SADIQABAD - The government has performed nothing except adding to public woes, PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood said.

Talking to media, he said that those who used to claim eliminating power outages in six months have denied to public right to living. "They have performed nothing except giving rise to loadshedding, unemployment and terrorism in the country," he said. He said that Nawaz Sharif will have to appear in the JIT in light of the Supreme verdict on Panama case. He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari started struggle to get the public rid of the corrupt rulers. He said that the rulers will continue until Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns.

BAR-BENCH CO-OP STRESSED: The bar and bench are two wheels of the judicial vehicle and mutual cooperation between them is necessary to provide the public with speedy justice.

Additional District and Sessions judge Ch Anwarul Haq stated while addressing a farewell ceremony. The ceremony was held by Tehsil Bar Association (TBA) in his honour here the other day.

Terming lawyers' role as requisite for the provision of justice, Mr Haq urged the lawyers to work hard to come up to the expectations of the common man.

Additional District and Sessions judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar, Civil Judges - Mian Ahmed, Sultan Tipu, Sajid Mehmood, Adil Riaz and the TBA office-bearers also attended the ceremony.

TBA president Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti and general secretary Jam Fakhruddin Lar presented a bouquet to the outgoing ADSJ.

STRIKE

TBA observed strike against non-allotment of chambers to lawyers at Sadiqabad Judicial Complex. They said that lawyers have not been allotted any space for chambers at the judicial complex despite the lapse of four years. They demanded the government to allot space for lawyers' chambers. The complainants, on the other hand, had to suffer a lot due to strike.