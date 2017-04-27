Pakistan Peoples Party has started a ‘box campaign’ where they are taking suggestions for changing Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s name.

During the 2013 elections Shahbaz Sharif had said if load-shedding did not end within 6 months to a year during his tenure, then his name should be changed.

According to PPP’s leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, “Shahbaz Sharif made promises of ending loadshedding during election campaign but he has not been able to fulfill it, so his name should be changed.” PPP is starting a campaign from Lahore on 4th May and it will spread out in various cities. People are asked to suggest names for Punjab CM and put it in the box.