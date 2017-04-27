GUJRANWALA/CHINIOT - Pakistan People's Party will stage a sit-in against prolonged and unscheduled power outages on May 4 at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

PPP divisional general secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza declared while talking to media here the other day. He criticised Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying he has broken all previous records of bad governance. "Shehbaz Sharif used to eliminate loadshedding in six months but after coming into power, he performed nothing except giving rise to outages," he said.

On the other side, Pakistan People’s Party workers celebrated completion of disqualification period of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani here on Wednesday.

A large number of workers holding portraits of the former PM danced to the drumbeats and distributed sweets. They also shouted slogans in favour of the PPP and Mr Gillani.

Addressing the workers, speakers said that completion of disqualification period of the former PM has brought immense joy to the camp of PPP. They said that Yousaf Raza Gillani was the man who devoted himself for Bhutto’s political ideology and faced all the conspiracies with courage.

FIA NABS FIVE TRAFFICKERS: The FIA claimed to have arrested five human traffickers during raids conducted in Gujranwala and Sialkot districts the other day.

According to FIA Deputy Director FIA Khalid Anees, the accused identified as Zubair, Rizwan Mehmood, Naveed, Khawaja Billa and Waseem Iqbal were involved in sending people abroad on illegal documents. He said that the FIA registered cases against them. Further investigation is underway.

ARM BEATEN UP: A 13-year-old student had his right arm fractured allegedly due to physical torture by his teacher as punishment for remaining a day absent from school here in Nowshera Virkan.

According to student’s parents, Umer had a day off school. Next day, class teacher Jamil Hassan thrashed him for remaining absent from the school. Resultantly, Umer got his right arm fractured. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital by his father.

Parents and residents of the area staged a protest demonstration in front of the school and demanded stern action against the teacher.