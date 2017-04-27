ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a person after 14 years. The convict Muhammad Tariq has been languishing in jail since 2002 and has already completed his life imprisonment. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the appeal. According to the prosecution, a case against Muhammad Tariq was registered in 2001 in a police station of Okara. There were allegations against the accused that he had killed a man namely Salahuddin after defeat in the Local Bodies elections.

Police had arrested Muhammad Tariq in 2002. The trial court had awarded him death sentence. However, the high court had converted the death sentence into life imprisonment. During the proceeding, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed that according to the LHC, the prosecution failed to prove that any such incident had taken place. He further noted that nothing had been recovered from the accused and there is also no eye witness of the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the same bench, while hearing another case maintained the death sentence of a convict, who had killed his father and stepmother. The accused Saifullah had killed his father and stepmother over property’s dispute. The trial court had awarded him death sentence, which was maintained by the high court.