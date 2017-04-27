ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought record of pensioners from the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI).

A three-member bench headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed was hearing a suo motu regarding increase in the amount of pension for those registered with the EOBI.

The court summoned the advocate generals of all the provinces and the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau on May 11th.

The report was presented about the EOBI pensioners.

Justice Saeed said that the court needed results and not reports.

He said that the previous PPP-led government was responsible for corruption of billions of rupees in the EOBI.

The judge said that six years had passed since the passage of the 18th Amendment.

He questioned why so far the EOBI funds had not been transferred to the provinces, which gave this impression that the government did not like to follow the constitution.

Justice Maqbool Baqar said that a man works for 35 years but on his retirement the EOBI gives him Rs5,000 per month.

The EOBI is robbing people, he said.

Justice Saeed noted that the EOBI properties were sold at throwaway prices.

The deputy attorney general informed the court that the file regarding transfer of the EOBI funds to provinces was being sent to the prime minister for approval.

Justice Saeed said that if the issue was not resolved by the next hearing then they would pass order to stop funds given to the EOBI by the Ministry of Finance.

He said that they could also ask the government where they were spending the EOBI funds.

The hearing of the case is adjourned till May 11th.

Former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammd Chaudhry on June 29th had taken suo motu on a note of the SC registrar.

According to the note, the EOBI had allegedly caused a loss of Rs40 billion to the national exchequer by investing huge amounts in private sector projects without approval of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

The projects included purchase of plots in the DHA, purchase of a plaza in F-7 Markaz, Islamabad, two 4300cc Parado cars for the chairman, two controversial plots in Sukkur, development of cricket ground in Islamabad, purchase of plots from CDA, 40 kanal land in Lahore, purchase of four floors of a hotel in Lahore, construction of 7-star hotel in Lahore, construction of M-9 Motorway and purchase of 20 kanal land near Karachi airport on an exorbitant price.