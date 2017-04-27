SIALKOT - Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) initiated an internship programme for the students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta said that under the comprehensive programme, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) will arrange the internship of the NUST students in Sialkot factories about the advanced global trade trends, industrial skills, marketing accessing , trade business acheivemnets, targets , goals and future needs.

SCCI President added that the SCCI-NUST joint internship programme would also inculcate the educated and skilled lot from NUST in Sialkot industries for creation of synergies between Industry and academia.

"Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) firmly believes in development of strong Industry-Academia Linkages, as these linkages were imperative for the progress and development of the Sialkot industry as well under the mutual collaboration between SCCI and NUST," said the SCCI president.

SCCI President Majid Raza Bhutta added, "We are providing an opportunity for Sialkot Industry to interact with the young and talented graduates from NUST and help them understand the working and needs of the Sialkot industry, enabling them to make their necessary contribution in bringing latest technology and innovation in the Sialkot industry."