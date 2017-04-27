Quetta: Ferrari Commander Wazir Han Bugti surrendered before security forces along with six associates in Sui on Wednesday. According to security officials, the militant commander Wazir Han alias Naib laid down arms along with his six associates and pledged to work for the country while in the national mainstream. The sources said tribal elite Haji Khan Muhammad Masoori had played pivotal role in bringing them into national mainstream. The militants who laid down arms were included Sharif alias Mulla, Ali Bakhsh alias Greik, Haso, Lal Bakhsh, Sindhi Khan Samhar.–Staff Reporter

These Ferraris were involved in attacks on security forces and gas pipelines and were wanted by forces in most heinous crimes.