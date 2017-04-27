VEHARI - Russian Consul General in Pakistan Oleg N. Avdeev congratulated the student of Comsats University on getting scholarship from a well-reputed Russian university under the international student exchange programme.

Oleg N Avdeev said in this way, not only the students will be able to get quality education abroad but it will also play an important role in exchanging educational and traditional values between the countries. Similarly, it will strengthen brotherly relations between the countries, he added. He also offered the student to get education in any of the Russian University, saying the Russian govt will bear his educational expenses.

Ali Sohaib Anwar, student of Comsat University Vehari Campus has been awarded scholarship by the Russian University to study abroad. A total of 92 students from 32 countries participated in the contest for scholarship in which Sohaib Anwer got top position. Four other Pakistani students also qualified for scholarships.