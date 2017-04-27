MIRPUR (AJK) - The students of Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College (MBBSMU) Mirpur Wednesday went on strike and protested against the delay in the announcement of the results of all the medical exams.

The college student boycotted their classes to mark severe indignation against the delay in the announcement of the results. The first five-year degree course of medical has been completed after so many months and it was to be announced about four months ago, the protesters complained.

The furious students of all classes boycotted their studies and staged a protest demonstration on the premises of the college to register their indignation against the poor performance of the college management for its alleged failure in ensuring the timely announcement of the result besides getting affiliation of the college with any University of Health Sciences.

The students raised slogans against the management of the college and Azad Jammu & Kashmir University, with whom the college is presently affiliated.

Demanding immediate move by the college management for getting the exam results announced, the students pointed out that the career of the students, who have so far completed their five-year studies from the college since past many months, is falling bleak because of the inordinate delay in announcement of the result.

They referred to those students of the Mirpur Medical College who have so far been selected by Pak Army for the Army Medical Core, who could not further been moved for due training because of the lack of formal announcement of the result of their final year.

The students apprehended that their career may further badly suffer if the results were not announced by the end of the next month.

Inviting immediate attention of President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan, who is also Chancellor of the state-run AJK University, and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan towards the above ugly state of affairs, the students including the young doctors completing their studies from the college and waiting for their result, demanded the top AJK leaders to order for immediate announcement of the results. They also demanded a high level probe into the inordinate delay in announcement of the results.