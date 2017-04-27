Ride hailing behemoth Uber will now be offering its services in two new cities. Starting today commuters in Islamabad and Rawalpindi can avail uberGo services after downloading Uber’s app.

“We are thrilled to announce uberGO is now available in Islamabad, connecting Pakistan’s twin cities to safe, reliable, and affordable rides,” reads a statement on Uber’s blog.

What’s more interesting is Uber is celebrating the launch by offering its services for free in the two cities over the weekend. “To celebrate our newest city, you can enjoy Uber for free this weekend (April 27 to 30). Enter the promo code ‘UBERLOVESISB’ to enjoy five free rides up to Rs 250 each.”

Uber’s blog also features a list of fares for popular destinations across Islamabad and Rawalpindi to give commuters an idea of how much the service would cost. So for instance a trip from Islamabad Heights to F-6 Markaz would cost around Rs 220 and similarly a trip from F-11 to Centauras Mall would add up to Rs 190.

Uber, which started its service in 2009, is now available in over 450+ cities in over 75 countries spanning six continents. The service made inroads in the Pakistani market back in 2015 and was an instant success.