HAFIZABAD - A special vaccination week started in which the children would be vaccinated against five fatal diseases including measles, tetanus, TB. The government called upon the medical officers and paramedical staff to ensure administration of EPI injections to maximum children during the week to save them from these fatal diseases. A walk was also organized in this connection to create awareness regarding the fatal diseases and called upon the parents to got their children EPI injections by the field staff.
Vaccination week begins
