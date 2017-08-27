GUJRANWALA-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got cases registered against eight government officials including an assistant commissioner on the charges of corruption, forgery and power abuse.

Inquiries against Assistant Commissioner Munawar Hussain, Gardwar Saleem, Patwari Faiz Ali, Shafqat Raza, SHO Irfan Saleem, Patwari Nazir Ahmed, revenue clerk Sarfraz Ahmed and Tubwell operator Umer Farooq were completed by the circle officers. The officers found the allegations levelled against these officials correct and in the light of inquiry reports, the ACE Director Ilyas Gill ordered to register cases against the said officials.

PROTEST AGAINST DOCS: A baby died before birth due to alleged negligence of doctors of District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital while the aggrieved family protested against the doctors.

They demanded action against the allegedly negligent doctors. Mehreen, a resident of Farid Town, was shifted to DHQ Hospital for delivery case. The heirs alleged that the doctors did not operate the case on time due to which the baby died while the condition of mother was also serious. After protest, the hospital administration immediately shifted the patient to operation theatre and started medical treatment.