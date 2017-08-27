MIRPUR (AJK)-Azad Jammu & Kashmir Acting Chief Justice Raja Saeed Akram said on Friday that the cordial ties between the bench and the bar were a must for the dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice.

The acting CJ was addressing a ceremony hosted in his honour by AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Nishaat Kazmi Advocate at the AJK Supreme Court Complex on Friday.

He unveiled the plaque carrying the names of sitting and ex-president of AJK SCBA there. The acting chief justice continued that the respect and honour of both the bar and the bench is linked to each other for the delivery of the speedy justice. He further said that he believed in the fact that conducive atmosphere was always necessary for the smooth performance of the professional duties by both the bench and the bar.

Justice Saeed Akram assured the legal fraternity that the judiciary would continue maintaining good precedents in the judicial history of AJK.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired judges of the superior and subordinate judiciary including retired chief of AJK Supreme Court M Azam Khan and retired chief justice of AJK High Court Justice Abdul Majeed Mallick, ex presidents of AJK SCBA Mir Khalid Mehmood, Raja Inam Ullah Khan and others.

Addressing the ceremony, Syed Nishaat Kazmi invited the attention of the acting chief justice towards the problems being confronted by the legal fraternity in AJK during the course of their professional duties. He called for addressing the problems on priority grounds to ensure the delivery of speedy and inexpensive justice in conducive environment.

Syed Nishaat Kazmi Advocate referred to several great historic decisions by the superior judiciary of AJK. These high traditions of the good historical judgments in various cases by AJK's top judiciary are required to be maintained in future as well, he suggested.

He thanked the AJK Supreme Court and the government for carrying on the construction work of Judicial Complex in Mirpur, Bhimber and the district and tehsil courts buildings in Kotli, Bhimbher and other places for ensuring a required comfortable infra structure for both the judicial staff, lawyers and the litigants.