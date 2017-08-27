ISLAMABAD: US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells will visit Pakistan tomorrow. The visit holds great importance as she is the first high-level US official to arrive, after US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of harboring terrorists.

The US State Department announced on Saturday that Alice Well would meet the civil and military leadership. This would be her second visit to Islamabad in the month. Earlier Wells met Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.