SHARAQPUR -A man died and another got critically injured in collision between two motorbikes near village Bohiwal on Lahore-Jaranwala Road.

Rescue sources informed that two motorcyclists identified as Muhammad Hussain and Allaha Rakha sustained critical injuries after their bikes collided head-on due to speeding. However, Hussain succumbed to his injuries while the other injured was admitted to hospital. According to Sharaqpur Police ASI Abdul Khaliq, family of the deceased Hussain have not approach the police for legal proceedings so far.