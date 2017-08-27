Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday that the farmer of this country knows that PPP has worked for their well-being.

He said this while addressing a rally in Fateh Jang.

"PPP is notorious for opening the door of employment for people," Bilawal said. "Once in power I will repeat this crime of providing more jobs to people because it is their basic right."

He added that after Chiniot, this was his second rally in Punjab. "I even went to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, met people in Mansehra, Chitral and Kaghan."

He said that people were dying of dengue virus in Peshawar, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan was busy addressing gathering in Sukkur.

"Imran Khan you feared terrorists, are you also scared of mosquitoes," the PPP Chairperson said.

Bilawal spoke about the policies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying the party leadership had not appointed any foreign minister during their tenure.

But now that they have, the foreign minister is not working towards international relations, Bilawal maintained. "He has instead taken to GT Road and is asking people why his leader [Nawaz Sharif] was disqualified."

Addressing the crowd, Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah said the rally was a proof of PPP’s existence in Punjab.

“It is said there is a virus of corruption in politics these days,” he said. “There is no doubt about it.”

He said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif asks what was his crime that he got disqualified. “Nawaz Sharif should ask the public not us about where you went wrong.”

The PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira was also present with Bilawal at the stage in the rally ground.

While speaking about the accountability court’s decision, Kaira said those spreading propaganda have gone into hiding as former president Asif Ali Zardari has been acquitted.

“Once again PPP has succeeded,” Kaira maintained. “Those hurling allegations against Zardari have been defeated.”

He added the former president faced consequences for the crime he never committed. “But now Zardari will play his political role.”

A large number of PPP activists gathered at the rally ground in Fateh Jang.

To ensure security of rally participants and workers, walk-through gates have been installed at the entrance of the ground and a large number of police personnel have been deployed.