Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in Tajikistan to attend Quadrilateral Counter Terrorism Coordination forum, comprising Pakistan, China, Tajikistan and Afghanistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

The two-day forum will discuss regional security environment and way forward in relation to situation in Afghanistan and counter terrorism efforts.

On the sidelines, the Army Chief held meetings with Tajik Defence Minister Sherdil Mirzo and Chinese Chief of Joint Staff, General Li Zuocheng.