LAYYAH:- -A couple was found dead in their house under mysterious circumstances in Chak 86-TDA, Karor Lal Essan, the police said. The police said that neighbours informed the police about the dead bodies of the couple, upon which the

police rushed to the spot. The police shifted the dead bodies to THQ

Hospital Karor Lal Essan for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police said body of the man was hanged from the roof in a room of the house. The

police registered a case and started further investigation.