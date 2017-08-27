FAISALABAD-The country is facing a loss of over $200 million annually owing to fruit fly attacks on the fields causing decline in the export of fruit and vegetables, disclosed agricultural experts.

The seminar in connection with fruit fly management week was arranged by Faculty of Agriculture, University of Agriculture Faisalabad in collaboration with district government on the directive of Punjab government.

Presiding over a seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Iqbal Zafar said modern practices be promoted and practiced in the fields to fight the attack of different insect on the field. He said that if the fruit fly issue was not addressed at the national level, it would not only dent the agricultural exports but also cause reduction in the production.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of Punjab government for the uplift of the sector and to promote the modern techniques and practices. He said plant protection measures helped increase per hectare yield by protecting crops from diseases and controlling the pests.

He said, "We have to educate the farming community to tackle the situation that will jack up their income and reduce the poverty." He stressed upon the need to effectively eradicate the pest and awareness campaign.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Amjad Aulakh said that fruit fly management is still a challenge. He said that last year, Indian mangoes export to Europe was banned due to fruit fly whereas the warning was also issued to Pakistan. He suggested creating awareness about the fruit fly at the school level across the province.

Department of Entomology Chairman Dr Jalal Arif said that fruit fly was inflicting losses worth $150 million on United States; $242 million on Brazil; $159 million on Australia; and $100 million on India. He said that the week is being observed on the directive of Punjab government to raise the awareness and its measures in the farming community and general public.

He said that integrated management includes male trapping by pheromone; female trapping by baits; repelling fruit flies; fruit bagging and sanitation. Dr Amanullah, Director Institute of Horticulture Sciences, said commercial technologies for fruit fly disinfection includes cold treatments, irradiation, heat treatments, hot water treatment and vapour heat treatments whereas importing-country requirement to be kept in mind.

Deputy Director Plant Production Vehari Kashif Nadeem said that chemical sprays exceeding maximum residual limits (MRL) were posing challenge for the export.

He said that the government was taking all possible measures to address the issue of fruit fly. He said, "We have to make collaborated efforts on the part of extension workers, agricultural experts and community. Dr Dildar Gogi, the assistant professor at Entomology Department, said that in 2013, almost all mango shipments/consignments from Pakistan were disposed off by the quarantine department of UK because of the detection of fruit flies inside the fruit.

Talking about why chemical spray is not effective, he said that spray is made on upper side of the leaf and mostly contact poisons that's why chances to come in direct contact to poison very less. Dr Waqas Wakeel and Dr Abid Ali also spoke on the occasion.