BAHAWALNAGAR-The government has approved Rs1 billion worth package for farmers besides offering them subsidy of Rs5,000 per acre on cultivation of canola and oil producing crops.

Secretary Agriculture Capt (r) Mehmood Ahmed while addressing an awareness seminar organised by Agriculture Department here the other day.

MPA Rana Abdul Rauf presided over the seminar wherein the secretary agriculture was the chief guest. The seminar aimed at creating awareness among farmers on crops' growth. The secretary agriculture informed the participants that the cotton growers will also get financial assistance from the government.

DG Agriculture (extension) Zafaryab Haider, DG Pest Warning Khalid Mehmood, National Sales Manager Arshad Maqbool Cheema, District Council Chairman Syed Qalander Hasnain and Chamber of Commerce Member Sohail Khan attended the seminar. The secretary agriculture also listened to the farmers' problems.

Motorcyclist dies after falling into trench

SADIQABAD-A motorcyclist of Begarh Garhi died the other night after falling into a trench on Minthar Road, dug up for widening the road.

According to Rescue 1122, Ghulam Fareed was on the way back home when the incident occurred. He died due to severe head injuries. Thereafter, barriers were placed at the site by the rescue officials.

The incident stirred protest in the area. Residents of the locality told The Nation that the road has been lying excavated for months. They added that dozens of people have so far been injured due to deep pits on the road, regretting the authorities are least bothered for the road's rehabilitation.

LABOURER'S KILLING CONDOLED

PPP MPA Makhdoom Syed Murtaza visited the house of labourer Saleem in Basti Rashidabad. He condoled Saleem's killing by terrorists in Panjgoor.

He demanded the Balochistan government award exemplary punishment to the culprits. He also offered Fateha for rest of the departed soul in eternal peace.