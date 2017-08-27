ATTOCK - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PML-N N government is responsible for the diplomatic isolation of the country. He stated this while addressing a mammoth gathering in Fatehjang on Saturday.

He claimed that due to poor foreign policy by the present government, Pakistan is near to international isolation.

He said that today the country is facing internal and external challenges but the foreign minister instead to contest and lobby for Pakistan is busy asking his supporters on the GT Road that why his leader had been disqualified.

He said that Pakistan was passing through a critical phase but the rulers lacked the ability to steer it out of the current quagmire.

“United States has started also threatening Pakistan. It seems the country has been isolated diplomatically because the PML-N doesn’t have any foreign policy,” he added. He was of the view that military operations cannot fully eliminate terrorism, urging the nation to forge unity in its ranks to defeat the scourge.

He said that the National Action Plan (NAP) against terrorism was not being implemented fully. Banned outfits, he noted, were setting up political parties by changing their names. He said that both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan were incapable to rule Pakistan as both had no agenda to steer the country out of the existing crises. “Both Mian Sahib and Imran Khan are doing power politics,” he added. He also lashed at Imran Khan for failing to show up in Peshawar despite an outbreak of dengue in the city. He assured party workers that he wants to transform Pakistan into a social democratic country, where every citizen enjoys equal rights. He asked masses to support PPP in upcoming general election for solution of their problems. Bilawal said Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan are two sides of the same coin who are just focusing on their vested interests and least bothered to the welfare of masses. He said the country’s exports decreased significantly due to failed policies of the present government.

He said that PPP is following the agenda of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

He reminded the people of Attock about different uplift projects, including ordinance factories, Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Ghazi Barotha Complex, Tarbert Dam, which were set up by former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

He said that National Action Plan cannot become successful only through military operations but dialogue between the political parties can guarantee the success. He congratulated the local leaders and people for making this gathering a success and said that this mammoth gathering gives a clear message that PPP is not limited to Sindh only. Former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani, former chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari, former deputy speaker National Assembly Faisal Kareem Kundi and former senator Malik Hakeemen Khan were also present on this occasion.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurseed Shah, former Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Raja, Manzoor Watoo, Nadeem Afzal Chann, former Minister Qammar Zaman Qaira and former federal minister Sardar Saleem Haider also spoke on this occasion. Strict security measures were adopted on the occasion. To ensure security of rally participants and workers, walk-through gates have been installed at the entrance of the ground and a large number of police personnel have also been deployed.

PML-N UNITED UNDER NAWAZ’S VISION: AFTAB

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that those politicians having vested interests are creating hurdles in the development of the country but they would not succeed in their designs.

He said this, while talking to newsmen here at his residence.

Ahmad said that Imran Khan wanted to come into power from the back door.

He said that the PTI chief was of the opinion that after defeating Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N would disintegrate, which proved wrong as the PML-N was united and was following the vision of Nawaz Sharif.

Sheikh Aftab said that in the forth coming elections, the PML-N would come out victorious on the basis of its performance.

He said, some TV channels were spreading disinformation to keep the people in dark but this was not possible as people were now well aware of the ground realities.

Sheikh Aftab said that Imran Khan by spreading uncertainty in the country was damaging foreign investment in Pakistan.

The federal minister said that our enemies wanted to create hurdles in the completion of the CPEC projects.

While replying to a question, the federal minister said that in NA-120 by-election the PML-N candidate would be victorious.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmad said that America and India wanted to spread uncertainty in the region and also wanted to create hurdles in the development of Pakistan.

MUHAMMAD SABRIN