BAHAWALNAGAR-Under health week, various medical camps have been set up in district and tehsil headquarters (DHQ) hospitals, rural health centres and basic health units of the district.

Under the Khadim-e-Punjab Sehat Khidmat Week, blood screening of nine diseases, medical check-up of pregnant women and malnourished children would be carried out at these camps during the week formally inaugurated during a ceremony at the Haroonabad Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat said the objective of the week was to raise public awareness of the disease and to provide the people with diagnostic facilities under one roof near their doorsteps. He said screening facilities for diabetes, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, anemia, blood pressure, hepatitis B and C would be provided at the camps.

Around 25,000 people would be screened at the camps being held at district health authority level facilities. Moreover, 8000 children of two to five years of age would be given medicine while 5m pregnant and lactating women would be given tablets to overcome iron deficiency.

The deputy commissioner said over 25,000 people would be screened for hepatitis B and C and tuberculosis. During the health week, lady health workers would provide special packets of food to the malnourished children and lady health visitors would organise counseling session at the community level to emphasise the importance of breast feeding for child health, he said.