

OUR STAFF REPORTER

SIALKOT

Heavy rain lashed entire Sialkot district where knee-deep rainwater was accumulated in all the low-lying urban and rural areas putting the life out of gear on Saturday.

The region received heavy rain followed by the windstorm. The rain also badly affected the electricity and communication systems due to which the supply of electricity remained suspended for several hours in urban and especially rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds and lightening. It started early in the morning and remained continued the whole.

It paralysed all the social, trade and business activities besides forcing the people to come out on the roads and in the streets to enjoy. The people enjoyed much the pleasant weather after the widespread heavy rain in Sialkot region as winds continuously blew making the weather much pleasant.

The heavy rain exposed the height of negligence of Sialkot Municipal Corporation due to which all the main city roads including Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Commissioner Road, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Sialkot Airport Road, Hajipura Road, Railway Station, District Jail and all the main and link roads leading towards the Sialkot International Airport were inundated with the sewerage and water. All the decades old drainage lines overflowed due to rain in Sialkot city.

The officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more widespread rain in the Sialkot region and in all the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Tree-plantation drive opens

A tree-plantation campaign was inaugurated by the district administration officers here on Saturday.

Trees play a pivotal role in providing the pollution-free atmosphere, the acting deputy commissioner said and added the government was making efforts for ensuring maximum tree plantation besides looking after and protecting the planted trees. It will pave the way for green revolution in the society, enabling the people to take breath in the fresh air, he said.

Acting DC Umer Sher Chatta added that the government has started implementation of a multi-phased development programme at UC level to ensure maximum tree plantation by the public and protecting the planted trees. He said it is the joint responsibility of the people. He said that the green revolution could come if every person of the society plants at least one sapling.