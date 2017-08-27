MIRPUR (AJK)-Kashmir issue needs due attention at international level to exert every possible diplomatic and moral pressure on the Indian government for its settlement without further loss of time.

Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) Vice Chancellor Dr Habibur Rehman stated while addressing the concluding session of the daylong seminar on Kashmir issue here the other day.

AJK President Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan was the chief guest at the seminar held at main campus of the university to interact with the visiting British parliamentary delegation comprising MPs - Yasmin Qureshi, Graham Jones, Faisal Rasheed and Muhammad Yasin as well as Raja Najabat, Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Self-determination Movement EU.

The speakers including the AJK president, the MUST VC, members of the British Parliament and others emphasized early grant of right to self-determination to Kashmiris in the line with the United Nations resolutions. They stressed the need for drawing international attention to the massive human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir. They also stressed the need for early solution to the burning issue without further delay. The speakers also lauded the British parliamentarians for supporting Kashmir's freedom struggle. They flayed atrocities of Indian forces against the unarmed civilians in the held valley. They highlighted the role of people of AJK for freedom of the held valley from clutches of India.

The MUST VC pointed out that martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani has given a new impetus to Kashmir's freedom struggle. "Now the uprising in the IHK cannot be suppressed with the use of power," he said and adding that Kashmiris in the AJK are enjoying freedom while in the IHK, they are suffering badly at the hands of Indian forces.

Eminent scholars, officials and notables including AJK Supreme Court Bar Association President Syed Nishat Hussain Kazmi, Kotli University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ghous, MUST Dean of Sciences Dr Rehana Asghar, MUST Research Scholar and Registrar Prof Waris Jiraal, Director General Kashmir Liberation Cell Fida Hussain Kiyani, MUST Chairman of Electrical Engineering Department Prof Arif Hussain, Head of Power Department Prof Shabir Mirza and Head of Business Administration Department Prof Khaleeque attended the seminar.