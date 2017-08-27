HAFIZABAD-The local growers have called upon the government to provide approved subsidy on agricultural tube wells' electricity bills to maximise the production of paddy and other crops.

Addressing a press conference, Central Vice President of Kisan Board Pakistan Amanullah Chatha said that government had approved subsidy on the consumption of electricity but that is not being provided for them, causing financial loss to the cultivators. Moreover, he demanded supply of diesel to the growers at reasonable prices as the government is extracting Rs40 per litre as taxes on diesel. He also stressed the need for formulating pro-growers policies to increase food production.

FACILITIES: The Agriculture Department is fully capable to provide all kinds of facilities to the fruit growers to save the fruit particularly guava from "fruit fly".

While addressing fruit growers, Deputy Director Agriculture Mehar Rab Nawaz said that the fruit growers should avail the guidance of the agricultural experts to eliminate "fruit fly" which is damaging the fruit production.

By availing the facilities being provided by the agriculture department the growers could increase fruit production to improve their socio-economic conditions, he maintained.

Chairman MC Haji Jamshed Abbas Thaheem, who is also a progressive farmer, Ch Amanullah Chattha Vice President Pakistan Kissan Board and scores of progressive farmers have also called upon the fruit growers to adopt modern methods to save their fruit trees from the menace of fruit fly to maximise fruit productions.

Agriculture Officer Sarfraz Hussain said that the department will launch special awareness campaign in the district during this week.