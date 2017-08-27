SADIQABAD -Thousands of PML-N workers organised a welcoming rally for MNA Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari on his arrival at his native - Rahimabad area here the other day. The rally was organised over Leghari's induction into the federal cabinet. District Council Chairman Sardar Azhar Leghari and Tehsil Municipal Committee Vice Chairman Aslam led the rally. Addressing the rally, Arshad Leghari said that the incumbent government is making all-out efforts to resolve the public problems. He pledged to go all-out to come up to the expectations of his party's leadership, adding he will not let people of his constituency down. He claimed the conspirators have failed to erase the PML-N from political scenario. He pledged to work for strengthening the party network in the area.