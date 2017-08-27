Maryam Nawaz, daughter of ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, chaired Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)'s meeting regarding NA-120 by-polls.

Kalsoom Nawaz, mother of Maryam Nawaz, is candidate for PML-N in the constituency.

Meanwhile, PML-N leaders including Pervaiz Rasheed, Pervaiz Malikm, Khawaja Hasaan and Bilal Yaseen were also present during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz will discuss party's strategy for upcoming by-elections. The seat of NA-120 was emptied after former premier Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by Supreme Court in its final verdict of Panama Leaks case.