LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, started campaign for her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif for NA-120 Lahore seat here yesterday.

Maryam Nawaz started off her journey as a caravan from Jattiumra residence and reached the PML-N secretariat in Model Town at around noon. She presided over a meeting of party legislators, leaders and the workers from PP-139 and PP-140 Lahore, which fall under NA-120, and worked out strategy for the electioneering. Maryam formed committees which would perform different jobs relating to the campaign and announced to join them in the field soon.

She said the victory of Begum Kalsoom was in fact the victory of Nawaz Sharif. She wanted them to ensure another victory of Sharif in September 17 election.

Later in a statement, Maryam said he had committed no offence and he was innocent. She said Sharif was ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ and he had been deceived by those whom he loved. “Allah Almighty is witness to the conspiracy against Sharif,” she added.

SIX SHARIF FAMILY MEMBERS LEAVE FOR LONDON

Another six members of the Sharif family left for London here yesterday to attend the ailing Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Those who left for London through PIA flight PK-757 in the morning yesterday included Salman Shehbaz Sharif, the son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his two children and spouse, and daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Isma Nawaz and daughter of Shehbaz Sharif, Zainab.

It may be mentioned that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, MNA and son of Shehbaz Sharif, left for London last week while two of sons of Nawaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz are already in London since July 7 and the July 17 respectively. Sources say Salman Shehbaz will return to the country before Eidul Azha.