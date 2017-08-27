ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court has directed the Joint Investigation Team to record their statements before the National Accountability Bureau, which has been tasked under Panama case verdict to file references against members of Sharif family and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The JIT investigation and report was instrumental in the July judgment of the Supreme Court and NAB on 19-08-2017 had requested the monitoring judge, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, for recording the statements of the six members of the probe team.

The SC registrar office in a letter to JIT head Wajid Zia on Saturday directed: “To ensure that all legal requirements and formalities are fulfilled and to avoid any possible lacuna that may damage the case, let the head of the JIT and any other concerned member who had collected the relevant evidence … record their statements before the NAB.”

A five-judge bench on July 28 had disqualified former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as member of parliament for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn salary from his son’s company Capital FZE, Jebel Ali, UAE in his nomination papers for the 2013 general elections.

The court also directed the NAB to file a reference against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Safdar, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar relating to Avenfield Apartments. It also ordered another case against Nawaz, Hussain and Hassan regarding Azizia Steel Company and Hill Metal Establishment. Yet another reference was ordered against ex-PM, his sons and others regarding 16 other companies. A fourth reference was ordered against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for possessing assets and funds beyond his know sources of income.

NAB, which has been given 6 weeks for filing the cases, has assigned 14 officers to investigate the allegations and file the references. Four teams comprising three officers each have been formed for the four cases.

These teams, each having an investigation officer, a case officer and a director, will be under the direct supervision of the directors general of NAB in Rawalpindi and Lahore. These teams will conduct inquiries and recommend whether or not corruption reference should be filed.

The National Accountability Ordinance provides that if an investigation officer deems it necessary in the light of the available material evidence, they can order the arrest of an accused at any stage of investigation.

NAB rules provide for recording statements of accused before filing any corruption reference against them. But former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his sons have not turned up for recording their statements with NAB investigators despite being summoned repeatedly, latest summons being for Friday.

The Sharif family has decided that they would not appear before NAB until the Supreme Court reached a decision on review petitions filed against the July judgment.