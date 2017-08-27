LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif presided over a meeting of the party members at Jati Umra yesterday and shared views on the legal and political matters as well as the campaign of PML-N candidate Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 Lahore by-election.

This informal meeting attended by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Khwaja Muhammad Asif, Zahid Hamid, and others shared views on the NAB references against the Sharifs, and political situation shaping up following the disqualification verdict against Nawaz Sharif.

The threats hurled by US President Donald Trump on Pakistan while announcing his policy on South Asia a few days ago, also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif, who is leaving for China to meet the high functionaries there in view of these threats, was given a guideline on Pakistan’s stand over the issue and asked to convey thanks to the time tested friend of Pakistan for turning down all allegations levelled by Trump.

Former prime minister and NA speaker also held a separate meeting wherein, sources say, electoral reforms were discussed.

Speaking to the speaker, Nawaz Sharif said that the PML-N believed in the supremacy of the parliament and wanted to see it strong and vibrant for which the party will continue to play its due role.

Speaker Ayaz prayed for early recovery of Begum Kulsoom who has reportedly been diagnosed with cancer during a recent medical check-up in London.

Some private TV channels said the meeting also deliberated on Nawaz Sharif’s visit to London to see his ailing spouse and encouraged him to leave for UK at the earliest. The channels also said Nawaz could depart through a foreign airline after midnight on Saturday.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan a foolish and irresponsible person, who is a ‘pawn’ in the hands of others.

Asked to respond to Imran’s criticism of the Sharifs at his Sukkur public meeting the other day, he said what PTI chief says was not worth giving much importance.

To a question about Asif Ali Zardari’s allegations on the Sharifs that they owned $10 billion property in Punjab alone, he said PPP leader and his son Bilawal’s statements will benefit them so they wanted them to continue their tirade.

He approved Nawaz Sharif’s going to London to see his sick wife, but said the schedule for the visit was yet to be decided.

Saad said Maryam Nawaz has started campaign for her mother in NA-120. She held a meeting with the party office bearers and the workers of PP-139 and PP-140, and in next few days she would be publicly campaigning in the constituency, he added.

The minister criticised the KP government over its apparent failure in controlling dengue and said finally Punjab had to come to the aid of this province to control spread of the virus.

Asked about the reported LHC restriction on 16 PML-N leaders to speak on TV channels for their maligning the judiciary, he said, the LHC order was not what had been reported by the media and no such restriction was imposed. He said he had been told by the deputy attorney general, the court had only served notice.

Saad claimed they never criticised the institution of judiciary and the judges but only the judgments. He said they had the right to criticise flawed verdicts and they would continue to exercise that right.

Discovering in him a craving for peace and sanity, the otherwise PML-N firebrand said Pakistan cannot afford confrontation at the critical time. He said the political parties and the state institutions have to jointly move together for the betterment of the country.

To a question on Trump’s Pakistan bashing, he said, his statement cannot be taken lightly as, after all, he is American president - though some question his metal soundness.