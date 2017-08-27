LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that outcome of NA-120 by-election will determine “whether people of the constituency stand with the court or criminals.”

He was talking to journalists after chairing a meeting of party leaders at chairman secretariat. The meeting discussed the situation of crucial by-election going to be held on September 17. The seat fell vacant after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

“People have to decide what type of Pakistan they need now,” said the PTI chairman, adding they cannot be fooled by the propaganda of N-league.

Calling the voters, he said: “If you vote for the N-League then it is a clear indication that you are standing with those who are thrown out by the apex court over massive corruption.”

He claimed that Sharif family looted billions of rupees of Pakistan and then sent this money abroad. He said the money Sharifs sent abroad for their businesses belonged to the people of Pakistan. Khan said his party will counter propaganda of PML-N and Sharif in NA-120. Criticising the slogan “Mujay Keun Nikala — why I was thrown out” by the former prime minister, PTI chairman said: “You (Nawaz Sharif) were thrown out for submitting fake documents in the Supreme Court. You were involved in money laundering and corruption.” He said the PTI will wholeheartedly participate in the by-elections. “I will play against Sharifs till the last ball in my hand.” Khan criticised Sharif for using derogatory words for the Supreme Court during lawyer convention on Friday.

He reiterated PTI wanted a Pakistan where no one stood above the law.

To a question regarding Ahsan Iqbal’s claim that the Panama case had a huge financial implication for the country, he said, “Ahsan should be ashamed on his words for his master (Nawaz Sharif). Why Nawaz had not resigned after revelation of his family’s name in the Panama Paper. If he resigned, financial losses could have been avoided.”

PTI chairman, earlier, addressed SKMCH Social Responsibility Awards ceremony and asked government to refrain from fabricating allegations against Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

“Government must stop running a dirty campaign against the Pakistan’s top hospital,” he warned and also added that if government had any proof against SKMCH then why not it conducted investigation and take action.

“If govt finds the hospital management guilty of misappropriating the charity money then put Imran in a jail,” he challenged.

Khan expressed regret over the allegations levelled against the hospital by the N-League ministers, saying that it was unfortunate that his political opponents were campaigning against an institute that treats poor cancer patients. He said medical facilities were not targeted even during a war.

“The ruling party has not even built a high-class hospital to treat ‘royal families’ and hence their leaders go abroad for a treatment,” he added.

He also criticised the Punjab government for creating hurdles in the approval of SKMCH Lahore extension plan. He disclosed that the Lahore Development Authority was not approving the building plan on one pretext or other. “Is this a sugar mill,” he questioned.

Talking about the contribution to the hospital, he praised the people of Pakistan for making a collective effort to build and run a cancer hospital of a world class.