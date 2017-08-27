Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated LNG Terminal at Port Qasim in Karachi today.

While addressing the ceremony, the premier stated that auction process of LNG was kept completely transparent and clean. "Two parties submit auction for this project," he said.

"The terminal project was completed in record time of 330 days," he said. Abbasi further added that previous efforts of bringing LNG to Pakistan remained unsuccessful.

The Prime Minister further told the attendees that 100 LNG ships have reached Pakistan. "Through this uninterrupted supply to industrial sector will continue," he said.