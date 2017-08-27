LAHORE: A list of most-wanted terrorists was sent to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government by the Punjab government.

The list was shared with law-enforcing agencies and intelligence agencies, said officials. 22 most wanted individuals fall in the list’s first category. The head money for individuals in this category ranges from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million.

According to category two, which has names of 27 terrorists, the head money ranges between Rs2 million, Rs1 million and Rs0.5 million.

In the third category, 20 religious extremists were named. Their head money is Rs3 million, Rs2 million, Rs1 million and Rs0.5 million.

Around 37 terrorists are said to be associated with various other groups.

The Punjab government has announced prize money for providing information leading to their arrest.

According to sources, security agencies in KP and the tribal areas have formed special teams for the arrest of these most-wanted individuals.