ISLAMABAD - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah once again proposed the idea of reducing the national and provincial assemblies’ term to four years.

Shah, while talking to the media on Saturday said that it would help democracy flourish but fell short of giving any solid reason for it.

The opposition leader simply said that people get fed up with governments that stay for longer periods of time.

He asked the government to incorporate it in the electoral reforms bill recently passed by the Lower House of the Parliament and right now pending review with the Senate.

Shah recalled that in 2014 he had taken up the matter of reduction in the assemblies’ term from five to four years and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had agreed to the point but later it went into a limbo due to some unknown reasons.

He hoped that the government would make it part of the next constitutional amendment relating to the electoral reforms as the move would help engage the people with the system and would have positive impact on the democratic order in the country.

The prime minister’s spokesman, Musaddaq Malik, giving his reaction on Khurshid Shah’s proposal said that right now they would not support any such attempt to slash down the tenure of assemblies from five to four years.

He said that it was a serious matter and needed to be discussed at appropriate forums before moving forward.

To a question, Malik said that he was not against the proposal of slashing down the tenure of the assemblies.

but stressed the need of inculcating political tolerance among the leaders, political workers and general public to respect the institutions and public mandate.