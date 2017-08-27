CHITRAL-The staff of Singor Hydro Power House with the help of local people restored the power supply by clearing the direction of water and removing silt from it.

Former assistant commissioner Miftahuddin said thousands of people from Shah Miranda, Singor, Balach area arrived at the power house. For water storage in the power house, they constructed protective walls with stones and woods and restored the suspended power supply, he said.

He further said the power house is now producing one megawatt electricity. Iqbaluddin, a local citizen, said the people of Singor are working at the power house on self-help basis for the last two days. "In the flood season, silt was accumulated at the power station and it stopped working due to low water level. We are working hard to revive this power station by ensuring its cleanliness," he told this scribe.

He said that the residents of the area saved the power house from flood on volunteer basis while power house of Reshun was damaged by flood on the same day. Moreover, the residents always clean the water channel from sand, stone and debris without any payment.

The power house was filled with silt in the last year's flood after which the power supply was disconnected to nearby areas. The local people alleged that the district administration and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) officials are giving electricity from the power house while in day-time, electricity is only provided to Officers Colony and markets which is injustice with the area people.

They demanded the government provide electricity from Singor Power House to Singor, Shah Miran Balch and northern villages as these areas have first right on the grid station. The Officer Colony, market and Bazaar areas have connections from 2 Megawatt power house of SRSP and national grid station Dir too. However, Singor areas have only source of power from this local power house.