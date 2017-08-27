Former president and co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that the cases trumped up against him but he faced those cases and never ran away from facing the court.

He was called on by Arbab Alamgir and Asma Arbab Alamgir who congratulated him for getting acquitted in the last NAB case.

Talking on the occasion Zardari further said that despite vengeful victimization he pursued the legal way, went to the court, and ultimately delivered justice from there.

It may be mentioned here that an accountability court in Rawalpindi acquitted Zardari over in reference pertaining to alleged illegal assets in Pakistan and abroad yesterday.

Khalid Mehmood Ranjha, the judge of Accountability Court had accepted the application seeking the acquittal of former president.

PPP’s Farooq Naek represented the former president in the court.

Earlier this month, the accountability court had reserved judgment on the petition seeking Zardari’s acquittal.