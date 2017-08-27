SRINAGAR - Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir shot dead two gunmen after an hours-long gunbattle for control of a government compound in which eight policemen were also killed on Saturday.

The shootout ensued after the militants stormed into the police camp in Pulwama, a town in southern Held Kashmir, early on Saturday, SP Vaid, the director general of Jammu and Kashmir police, told reporters in Srinagar. A search of the camp was continuing, he said.

In a statement to local newspapers, Islamist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

It was the deadliest on a state security facility since September last year, when armed militants broke into an army camp in Uri near the Line of Control (LoC) killing 18 army personnel.

The attackers, believed to be three in number, detonated grenades and fired automatic assault rifles to gain entry to the police headquarters in southern Pulwama district which also houses families of some officers, SP Vaid said.

One police officer was killed in the initial assault, while three paramilitary troops were injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital, he said.

"Three more police officers and four CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers were killed later during the attack," Vaid told AFP.

Two attackers were killed and government forces were searching for the third attacker, believed to be holed up in the compound, he said.

All the families in the compound were evacuated and the militants had taken no hostages, police said in an earlier statement.

Authorities cut off mobile internet services in the district to prevent residents from organising anti-India protests as a tactic to help the militants escape.

In recent months, residents, sometimes entire villages, have increasingly hit the streets and thrown stones at soldiers when rebels are trapped in military cordons to help them escape.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse demonstrators after sporadic protests broke out close to the police facility, an officer told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Local villagers said that they were awoken early during dawn hours by an intense rattle of gunfire. "We were sleeping when we heard the gunshots and then there was sound of blasts, we thought it will end but it kept happening again and again," said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Pulwama town. "We have never heard such intensity of gunfire.”

The officials said rebels made a lightening entry into the vast complex, which also houses residential quarters of policemen and managed to barricade themselves inside at least two multi-storey buildings.

The gunfight also sparked protests in Pulwama villages as rebel sympathetic residents threw stones at the police and paramilitary deployments and convoys heading towards the scene of the gunfight.

The raid comes at a time when the Indian army has launched a major counter insurgency offensive in south Kashmir districts, which have emerged as the epicentre of the region's new age rebels.

SP Vaid said there was “no security lapse” in the‘fidayeen’ (suicide) attack on a district police complex. “You cannot prevent (an attack) if somebody is ready to die,” he told PTI. Vaid further added that the militants had taken shelter in the family quarters of the complex.

Indian government forces have stepped up counterinsurgency operations since the start of the year and have killed at least 136 rebels, including most of the top commanders of rebel groups operating in the disputed territory.

Kashmir has been divided between Indian and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947. Both claim the territory in full.

Rebel groups have for decades fought the more than 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the restive territory, demanding independence or a merger of the former Himalayan kingdom with Pakistan. Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died in the fighting.

Separately, India’s Border Security Force claimed on Saturday it killed three Pakistan Rangers in a cross-border exchange of fire.

