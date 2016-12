FAISALABAD: At least 15 people were died after drinking toxic alcohol in Mubarak Abad Colony of Toba Tek Singh on Monday.

According to media reports, 13 others were in critical condition and they have been shifted to Allied Hospital, Faisalabad.

Police told that 10 people were admitted in a local hospital, while eight were in Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

Hospital sources informed that condition of some patients is critical.