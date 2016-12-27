TOBA TEK SINGH - At least 18 people died and seven others fell unconscious after consuming toxic liquor in Toba Tek Singh district Monday.

The affected people belonged to Christian community and they had consumed liquor in revelry, enjoying the Christmas.

Initial reports suggested that a total of 22 people consumed the toxic liquor, out of which 16 affected people were brought to district headquarter hospital where 13 have died so far.

Another six people affected from toxic liquors were transported to Allied Hospital Faisalabad, where five of them died. Doctors said the death toll could rise further as the condition of the admitted affectees to was critical.

Saddar DSP Atif Imran Qureshi said that the matter was being investigated and assured that action would be taken against those involved. He revealed that two wine sellers were among the dead.

Wife of an affected person alleged before media that police does not act against wine sellers as they receive bribes from them.