QUETTA - Balochistan lawmakers on Monday said they had no objection over hunting by Qatari princes in district Washuk, however, harassment of local people through armed guards encroaching their lands and damaging their crops was unacceptable.

They also criticised national media for boycotting senators’ press conference in Islamabad on the said issue.

Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hasni, National Party Senator Kabir Ahmed Shaye, provincial ministers Mir Mujeebur Rehman Muhammad Hasni, Nawaz Muhammad Khan Shahwani and others said they had always strived for development and prosperity of the province and the country through positive politics, but plots were being hatched against Pakistan and Balochistan.

The Balochistan lawmakers alleged that some people were plotting against the country and they had time and again tried to apprise the then rulers of their reservations and grievances.

They added that Balochistan High Court barred hunting of Houbara bustard and cancelled all land allotments or licences in this context. The Balochistan government filed writ petition in Supreme Court to review the order. The Apex Court then allowed Arab Sheik for limited hunting in various parts of the country.

The legislators lamented that a vast area had been allotted to Qatari hunters in Washuk and they recruited dozens of people in the name of security for the hunter Sheikh. These armed security men included terrorists and most wanted criminals too.

“These guards not only sabotaged peaceful landscape of the area, but also damaged standing crops on a vast area,” said senators and ministers.

They went on to say that they were not opposing anyone. However, the expulsion of local people, damaging their crops and encroaching their lands would not be allowed, they vowed. The Qatari princes had formally been apprised of the reservations and grievances of local people, said the lawmakers.

They appealed to Balochistan chief minister to expose all those were conspiring against Pakistan and resolve the issue on priority basis.