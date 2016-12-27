ISLAMABAD: A close aide of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, once considered to be the most influential leader of Pakistan People’s Party leader Naheed Khan has asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to question his father about his mother’s murderers and why they could not be arrested during the five year rule of the party immediately after her death.

“Zardari ruled for five years, why did he not arrest her murderers,” she said in an interview with a private channel on the occasion of the 9th martyrdom anniversary of the charismatic PPP leader.

Naheed Khan and Safdar Abbasi developed serious differences immediately after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto as they had reservations of running the party by Asif Ali Zardari.

The United Nations was contacted for help in investigating the murder after 13 months, and when the report came it was initially praised but later rejected, she said.

She alleged that Zardari did not let Bilawal take bold decisions and when he saw Bilawal’s politics had matured during his recent visit to Punjab, he came back to Pakistan to take over the reign of the party of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

She said that many die-hard workers of the PPP distanced themselves from the party after Zardari took over.

When Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 she fell into Naheed Khan’s lap who was sitting in the car with her.