ISLAMABAD - Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zaka Ullah Khan called on the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and briefed the Minister about Pakistan Navy’s preparedness for safeguarding coastal boundaries of the country and measures taken for maritime security, particularly in the context of CPEC security.

The Finance Minister said the National security is top priority of the Government and would extend all possible support to make the country’s defense invincible. He said Pakistan Navy is playing an important role in making Pakistan coastal defense impregnable and providing maritime security to sea lanes. Chief of Naval Staff also discussed naval development schemes and budget matters in the meeting.