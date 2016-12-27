GUJRANWALA: The bullet-riddled body of a police constable was recovered from Tarangri Road here on Monday. Police said that constable Shafique, posted at District Police Lines, was found dead. The deceased was shot at point-blank range and the body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police said that the incident seems to be outcome of personal enmity. However, a case has been registered against unidentified murderers and investigation is underway.