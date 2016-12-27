SADIQABAD-The police claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of low quality mobil oil during a raid on General Bus Stand here.

According to police, a City Police contingent, on a tip-off, raided the storeroom of General Bus Stand and recovered a huge quantity of substandard mobil oil, worth millions of rupees. The culprits, involved in the sale of the commodity, managed to escape the scene. The police registered case against the accused and started investigation.