MINCHINABAD-The law and order situation in tehsil Minchinabad has been deteriorating from bad to worse, which is evident from the rising number of robbery and theft incidents.

The police sources said that unidentified thieves lifted the bike of a social activist from outside a graveyard in broad daylight. Naeem Chaudhry, a resident of Ali Shah Colony, visited his parents’ graves in a local graveyard on a motorbike. He parked his bike outside the cemetery which was later lifted by unidentified thieves.

In another incident, two bike-borne robbers looted two pickup van drivers on the highway in the remit of Minchinabad police. The robbers intercepted the pickup vans of some automobile company at gunpoint and snatched cash, cellphones and other valuables worth Rs300,000 from them.

In jurisdiction of the Mandi Sadiq Ganj Police, a group of bike-borne robbers intercepted two poultry vans and deprived the drivers of cash and valuables. Meanwhile, an auto store salesman was also looted by the same group near Sharif Rice Mills on Mecload Ganj Road.

The trader associations expressed grave concerns over the alleged police negligence which apparently led the outlaws to carry out their activities with impunity. They demanded the authorities concerned to ensure security to the lives and property of the public which is their bounden-duty.