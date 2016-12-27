Election Commission (EC) has adjourned till January 10 hearing of disqualification reference in respect of Imran Khan.

Disqualification reference against Imran Khan came up for hearing before a 4-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner on Tuesday.

Akram Sheikh gave arguments on whether the reference was admissible for hearing or otherwise.

Akram Sheikh argued that Imran Khan did not make mention of his off shore company in his declaration of assets pertaining to last two years.

He requested the court to club this reference with petitions but this plea was rejected.

Chief Election Commissioner remarked “ there is difference in the nature of reference and petition. Reference and petition can not be clubbed, he further remarked.

During the hearing of the case Sikandar Bashir requested the court to adjourn the case till decision of Supreme Court. Election commission put off the hearing of the case till January, 10.