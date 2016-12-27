Enemies can’t see Balochistan shining

Quetta - Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday said the military is committed to completing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which will usher in a new era of development in the province.

Addressing the passing out parade of new Baloch recruits to Army, Frontier Corps and police, he said with the timely completion of CPEC project, the region would enter into a new era of development and for that Pakistan Army was working round-the-clock.

Balochistan is an integral part of Pakistan and its resources would open new paths of progress for the people of Balochistan, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said.

“The development of Balochistan is a development of the country and that is why our enemies want to create hurdles in the bright future of the province. I am delighted that people of Balochistan are well aware of this reality and have rejected anti-state elements,” he told attendants.

Commander Southern Command Lt-Gen Aamir Riaz, IG FC Balochistan Maj-Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Balochistan IGP Ahsan Mehboob, provincial ministers, families of the recruits and a huge number of tribal and political elites attended the event in which the pass outs also demonstrated their skills.

The COAS said Pakistan is proud that youth from Balochistan are not less capable than anyone else to safeguard motherland and “undoubtedly every citizen of Balochistan is our pride and dignity”.

He said Armed Forces, FC, Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies were a sign of national solidarity, security and integration; that’s why the army always made extra efforts to help the LEAs in training and capacity building.

He said improvement in law and order is top most priority of the government, he said, adding “keeping in view all this, thousands of youth from province of Balochistan have been inducted as officers and soldiers in the army, police and other departments.”

General Bajwa said the day was not far away when patriotism and solidarity of Balochi people would eliminate those elements who preach hatred and terror and Balochistan would not only become centre of peace but also an example of progress and prosperity.

However, the COAS said the doors are always opened for those innocents who had become victims of enemies conspiracies, adding “Our enmity is only with those who are enemies of Pakistan.”

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it is his third visit to the province after assuming charge of COAS which shows how much people of Balochistan are dear to him. “Very few people know that I also belong to Baloch Regiment and I feel pride in being called a Balochi in the Army.”

He said Balochistan youth were second to none in Pakistan defence, and every citizen of Balochistan was pride of Pakistan.

The COAS said the brave and courageous sons of Balochistan are committed to sacrifice their lives for the country if needed. He said people of Balochistan have now a firm belief that destination of their prosperity has become a reality.

The army chief said Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest and important province and nature has bestowed it with countless resources and its people possess immense qualities. He expressed the hope that these natural resources would open up new opportunities for the people and they would play a key role in Pakistan’s development.

Gen Bajwa said that irrespective of their limited resources, the armed forces of Pakistan had always tried to play a positive role for educational, social and economic uplift of the province. “We believe in action and our work is before you,” he added.

The COAS said the Baloch of tomorrow would not only play a leading role in Pakistan‘s uplift but would also be among the regional leadership.

He said the smart and active drill, coupled with determined faces of recruits, prove the standards of their professional training and capabilities.

“The profession you have selected is not only a glorious one but it is a pledge. The regard to this pledge would enable you to face coming challenges easily, defend the country and make you successful in maintaining law and order in the province,” he said.

“Pakistan is our country, home and tribe and you are the guardian of its respect and integrity from today,” he further said and added this is a day of happiness and thanks not only for all recruits but also for all Pakistanis.

The COAS congratulated all recruits and their families and thanked all ministers and other participants for attending the ceremony to encourage the recruits. He said the parents and teachers deserve appreciation for their support and providing guidance to achieve the goal.

The COAS expressed the confidence that the passed-out recruits would utilize all their energies for safety and development of the province as well as the country.

