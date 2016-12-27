NOORPUR THAL-A girl student of Govt Girls Degree College Noorpur Thal got first position at district level in annual Na’at competition, conducted under Punjab Youth Festival here.

School principal Shaheen Bibi and In-charge Bazm-e-Adab programme Bushra Zehra termed it a great honour for the college. They also congratulated Musawir Mirza, 4th year student of the college and winner of the contest, over her success.

Talking to the media, they said that students of the college has brightened name of the institution both in curricular and co-curricular activities.

Former DDO Education Naheed Tahira, AEO Musarrat Bibi, professors Amina, Ammara, Ghazala, Farzana, Tayyeba and Gulbano also greeted the student over her achievement.