QUETTA: Iranian security forces deported 71 Pakistanis and handed over them to the Levies force at Pak-Iran borders in Taftan area of Chaghi district. The Levies sources Monday said these Pakistani workers had been apprehended from different parts of Iran by Iranian security forces because they were living there without proper traveling documents. They would be handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further interrogation after completing initial inquiry, the sources said.